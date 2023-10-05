Tint World® Announces New Ownership For Charlotte-Matthews Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum invest in the ongoing success of the fast-growing National Automotive Styling CentersTM franchise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces a new ownership team at its Charlotte-Matthews location, continuing the National Automotive Styling CentersTM franchise's ongoing success in the region.

With new owners Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum, Tint World Charlotte-Matthews provides comprehensive automotive service and products for drivers in Charlotte and the surrounding area, including the industry's leading window tint solutions, automotive paint protection film, wheels and tires, audio and video, safety and security technology, custom lighting, detailing and more.

"We're excited about enhancing Tint World's presence in this area and building on the company's record of success in North Carolina," Cohen said. "With Tint World's world-class franchise systems and support, we can focus on delivering unbeatable products and services that meet the needs of every automobile owner and automotive enthusiast in our community."

Tint World Charlotte-Matthews, located at 9129 Monroe Road, Suite 100, Charlotte-Matthews, North Carolina 28270, serves the Matthews, Rock Hill, Harrisburg, Concord, Pineville, Monroe, Indian Trail, and Weddington areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (704) 941-3058 or visit .

"Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum have shown how franchisees can quickly leverage Tint World's franchise system to see immediate results and unlock further opportunities," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Their passion and commitment make them a great fit for the Tint World family, and we're looking forward to continuing to grow with them."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:



Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 629-8777

[email protected]



MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]



SOURCE Tint World