Tech24 Announces Joint Investment From Vestar Capital Partners And HCI Equity Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Investor Vestar Joins Existing Investor HCI Equity Partners to Accelerate Strategic Growth Initiatives

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech24 (or "the Company"), a national leader in commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance, announced today that Vestar Capital Partners ("Vestar") has joined as a new investor alongside existing shareholders HCI Equity Partners ("HCI") and the Company's management team.

The new investment will support Tech24's continued organic and acquisitive growth in new and existing geographies and end markets. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Greenville, SC, Tech24 provides comprehensive repair and preventive maintenance solutions for commercial refrigeration, cooking, beverage, and HVAC equipment. Tech24 currently services over 50 major markets in 26 states, and its diverse customer base includes restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, retailers, schools and universities, and corporate and government facilities. The Company has completed 19 acquisitions since 2020.

"Vestar's deep experience in both commercial facilities services and the foodservice end market, as well as its track record in partnership-oriented sponsor recapitalizations, positions the firm as a perfect partner for Tech24 as we look to find new ways to accelerate growth," said Dan Rodstrom, CEO of Tech24. "We are pleased to welcome Vestar and are eager to work alongside their team and our existing investor HCI as we focus on our active acquisition pipeline."

"Tech24 has an impressive national footprint and a proven track record of delivering high-quality, mission-critical services to its customers," said Nikhil Bhat and Jake Olson, Managing Directors at Vestar. "We are excited to partner with management and HCI to leverage our sector expertise and 35 years of investing experience to enable the Company to capitalize on its numerous attractive growth opportunities."

"We are proud of the transformational growth and the foundation the Tech24 team has built over the last three years," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI Equity Partners. "We believe Tech24 has differentiated itself both as a service provider and an acquirer in the highly fragmented commercial food equipment repair market and we are excited for the next phase of growth with the Vestar team."



Solomon Partners served as financial advisor and Quarles & Brady LLP served as the legal advisor to Tech24 and HCI. TD Cowen acted as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Vestar.

About Tech24

Tech24 is the industry leader in commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance, providing quick and comprehensive repair and preventive maintenance solutions for commercial refrigeration, cooking, beverage, and HVAC equipment. Founded in 1982 in Greenville, SC, Tech24 currently services over 50 major markets in 26 states from coast to coast and employs over 850 highly qualified service technicians that are equipped with the tools, technology and training they need to get the job done right. To learn more about Tech24, visit

.



About Vestar Capital

Partners

Vestar

Capital

Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested over $11 billion in 92 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit .

About HCI

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit .



