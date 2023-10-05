Top Rail Fence Austin Celebrates Grand Opening With A Soccer Spectacle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owner will host a pre-game experience prior to the Austin Football Club's last home game this Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence , the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will host its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 7 with a pre-game celebration at the Q2 Stadium in McKalla Place before the Austin Football Club's last home game of the season against the Los Angeles Football Club.

The celebration is by invitation only and will feature refreshments and family entertainment. The Top Rail Fence Austin event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., and the soccer game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Top Rail Fence Austin owners Fernando Mendoza (pictured) and Javier Rios Ruiz will host a grand opening event prior to the Austin Football Club's last home game at Q2 Stadium Oct. 7.

Continue Reading

Local owner Fernando Mendoza said he wants to provide employment and meet the needs of a growing community by opening his Austin, Texas, location. The location is co-owned by Javier Rios Ruiz.

"I identified a huge need in this community after the Texas ice storm earlier this year knocked a tree down over a lot of fences in the area," he said. "It took me a long time to get it replaced because there was not enough service to meet demand. We hope we can improve the experience Austin residents have in meeting their fencing needs by providing top-quality service on time and when our clients need us the most."

Ruiz said he and Mendoza hope Saturday's pre-soccer game event will show Top Rail Fence Austin's support of area residents and businesses and will allow them to introduce themselves and their new business.

"People can come by and discover the latest trends in fencing and home improvement and network with others in the community while they enjoy some refreshments," he said.

Mendoza was born in Nicaragua but has lived in Austin for the past 10 years. He came to the area for his education, attending Austin Community College before transferring to Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. He has worked in corporate America for the last six years and said he is excited about starting his new adventure as an entrepreneur.

"I want to create a legacy business for my family," Mendoza said. "Fencing not only boosts the appeal of a home, but it also safeguards your land and property or secures your thriving business. It's my goal to make Top Rail Fence Austin one of the best companies in the home services industry."

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands , a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Austin, please visit .

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands