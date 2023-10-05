REGENXBIO To Participate In The Jefferies CNS/Neuro Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced it will participate in the Jefferies CNS/Neuro Summit on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Jefferies CNS/Neuro Summit

Presentation Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About

REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

