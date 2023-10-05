Givbux Enlists DACE Marketing Consultants For Digital Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), the trailblazing company that weaves together brands, consumers and charities into a unified economic ecosystem through its proprietary GivBux Super App, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with DACE Marketing Consultants, Inc. This seasoned firm, specializing in investor relations and digital marketing strategies, will serve as a workhorse to enhance GivBux's investor relations and communications efforts.



DACE Marketing will collaborate closely with GivBux's senior management team to elevate the company's reach online. Together, they will craft a robust shareholder communication program aimed at bolstering GivBux's presence within the investment community, while simultaneously deploying strategies to increase daily active users on the app.

Robert Thompson, president of GivBux, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "GivBux is thrilled to embark on this collaboration with DACE Marketing as we intensify our focus on increasing our digital footprint."

Ian Reed, founder of DACE Marketing Consultants, Inc., shared his excitement, saying, "I am honored to be part of this pivotal moment in GivBux's journey. GivBux is poised to revolutionize the online shopping landscape in unprecedented ways with its GivBux Super App, seamlessly integrating shopping, communication and charitable initiatives. With a combination of the DACE marketing network and such a high-quality app, it is my belief that our marketing efforts will generate excellent ROI for the company."

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cashback on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to "give back." Additionally, the app is evolving to include numerous functionalities like social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery, and transportation, following the Super App model.

The GivBux Super App is currently available for free on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS).

With aspirations to build the largest community of givers in the United States (and eventually globally), GivBux is forging a new path. For more details and regular updates, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements may be preceded by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's sales, marketing, and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the government and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.

