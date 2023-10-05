Aduro Clean Technologies To Present At The Advanced Recycling Conference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARNIA, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“ Aduro ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: ACT ) (OTCQB: ACTHF ) (FSE: 9D50 ), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce its Chief Technology Officer, Marcus Trygstad, as a speaker at the Advanced Recycling Conference 2023 (ARC23)



Scheduled for November 28-29 in Cologne, Germany, and online, ARC23 is set to tackle the gamut of advanced recycling technologies-from extrusion and dissolution to pyrolysis and gasification. The event also plans to explore related subjects such as policy, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), and mass balance in chemical recycling, encompassing a range of topics like physical, biochemical, chemical, and thermochemical recycling. This extensive platform endeavors to untangle the intricate tapestry of evolving recycling technologies, facilitating discussions on aligning suitable technologies with diverse waste streams, all in tandem with the ambitious recycling objectives set by the EU and the broader industry.

In his presentation titled "Advancing Chemical Recycling Through Chemical Thinking and Chemolysis ," Mr. Trygstad will identify core challenges of chemical recycling in terms of polymer chemistry and contaminants in end-of-life plastic streams. Against that backdrop, he will then position Aduro HydrochemolyticTM technology (HCT) as an important new tool for chemical recycling. Its distinctive being selective, high-yield conversion of polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene at relatively low temperatures to yield hydrocarbons with high functional-group purity and low levels of olefins yet having higher tolerance to the presence of substances like PET, polyamides, PVC and non-polymer contaminants.

Beyond allowing the Company to feature its technological advancements; participation in the conference also brings into focus its strategy of cultivating global partnerships to advance effective recycling solutions. Underscoring the importance of Europe in that strategy, the Company established Aduro Clean Technologies Europe BV in the Netherlands and is engaged in collaborative ventures with Brightlands Chemelot Campus and Chemelot Learning and Innovation Lab .

“The Advanced Recycling Conference is a great opportunity to interact with industry experts and highlight the importance of Aduro HydrochemolyticTM technology to the chemical recycling enterprise,” remarked Marcus Trygstad, CTO.“This venue sets the stage for engaging discussions and productive collaborations to drive innovation and bolster the viability of chemical recycling."

"The Advanced Recycling Conference is a key forum at which Aduro can show its commitment to the European market,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO.“Beyond spotlighting our technology and thought leadership, it allows us to nurture current partnerships in Europe, explore new ones, and engage with stakeholders in chemical recycling to propel the circular economy forward."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.