GXO Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call For Wednesday, November 8, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and made available at that time on gxo.
Access information:
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029
International callers: +1 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13741225
Live webcast: gxo
A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until November 22, 2023, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13741225.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .
Investor Contact
Chris Jordan
GXO Logistics, Inc.
+1 203-536-8493
MENAFN05102023004107003653ID1107195254
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.