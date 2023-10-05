(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 October 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa's upcoming Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Verkkokauppa Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:



Financial statements bulleting for the year 2023 on Thursday 8 February 2024

The Financial Statements for 2023 during the week starting on 26 February (week 9) in 2024

Interim report for January – March 2024 on Thursday 25 April 2024

Half-year financial report for January – June 2024 on Thursday 18 July 2024

Interim report for January – September 2024 on Thursday 24 October 2024 Financial statements bulleting for the year 2024 on Thursday 6 February 2025.

Annual general meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 4 April 2024 at 2 p.m. EET as a virtual-only AGM. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual general meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 25 January 2024: Verkkokauppa Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6 krs., 00220 Helsinki

Verkkokauppa applies a silent period of 21 days before the publication of year-end financial statements release, half-year report and interim reports.

All financial information will be available on the company's investor webpages, immediately after release.

Verkkokauppa Oyj





For more information, please contact:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Tel. +358 40 671 2999





Verkkokauppa (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 21,000 shareholders.



