(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia opens 6G Lab in India



Nokia launches first-of-its-kind 6G Lab in India; research areas will include foundational 6G technologies like Network as a Sensor, Network Exposure and Automation.

The 6G Lab is milestone for Nokia in contributing to the 'Bharat 6G Vision,' which aims to position India as a key global contributor to the design, development and implementation of 6G technology; the project also highlights Nokia's commitment to the Indian market. Nokia's lab will be a platform for future collaboration for industry and academic stakeholders on 6G and facilitate the testing of new solutions while establishing their potential for commercialization.

5 October 2023

Bengaluru, India – Nokia today announced that it has established a 6G Lab at its Global R&D center in Bangalore, India. The first-of-its-kind project aims to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G technology that will address the future needs of both industry and society. The Lab was inaugurated virtually by the Hon'ble Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT, Government of India, Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Nokia's 6G lab supports the Government of India's 'Bharat 6G Vision,' introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that envisions a key global role for India in the standardization, development, and implementation of 6G technology. The Lab will function as a platform for collaboration for industry stakeholders and facilitate the testing of innovative solutions while establishing their potential for commercialization.

The Lab includes a setup to research 'Network as a Sensor' technology that enables the network to sense objects, people and movement without the need for on-board sensors. In the 6G era, 'Network as a Sensor' has been identified as a key enabling technology that supports the vision of bringing the digital and physical worlds together. Sensing will be fully integrated into the wireless network and operate simultaneously with communication services. This has the potential to enable people to see around corners, gather information about their surroundings and even interact with objects at a distance. The Lab will also provide an experimental platform for researching algorithms, privacy, and sustainable system design.

Nokia is a pioneer in 6G work and is engaged in several global projects and regional initiatives with industry peers, customers, academia, and research institutions. This work aims to form a common view and direction for 6G, including 6G Hexa-X and Hexa-X-II, the first and second phase of the European 6G Flagship. Nokia is also a founding member of the Next G Alliance which is helping to drive the 6G ecosystem in North America and coordinating the German Lighthouse project 6G ANNA.

The Hon'ble Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT, Government of India, Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw, said: “The inauguration of the Nokia 6G research lab in Bengaluru today is another step towards PM Narendra Modi's vision of making India an innovation hub. Interesting use cases coming out of this lab will be related to transportation safety, health care and education which will be another big contribution in the entire Digital India suite.”

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, said: “Nokia is honored to contribute towards the realization of the Indian government's 'Bharat 6G vision'. We look forward to collaborating with key stakeholders to help India become a major player in 6G technology development and adoption; and take its place in the global arena as a leading developer and supplier of advanced telecom technologies and solutions.”

Nokia's experts at its Bengaluru center will support India's ambition to make notable contributions towards global 6G technology standards. Further, it is in the process of building research collaborations with premier research institutes in India like IISc/IITs to further scale up the 6G research initiative in India.

Resources and additional information

Webpage: What is 6G? - Nokia Bell Labs

Webpage: 6G technologies - Nokia Bell Labs

Webpage: 6G explained - Nokia

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email:

Nokia Communications, India

Email:





Tags research 5G 6G India