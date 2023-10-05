Hamilton Named To Event Marketer's 2023 Fab 50 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) INDIANAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hamilton has made Event Marketer's Fab 50 List again this year. Event Marketer's annual editorial guide recognizes the top fabricators in the events industry.



Event Marketer had this to say about the 2023 Fab 50 List,“... editors combed through the applications and analyzed capabilities, the points of differentiation, and the work of top fabricators serving the event and exhibit industries to create our 11th annual editorial listing. Here , we salute the award-winning designers, strategists, producers, technologists and other miracle workers. Thank you for making this industry look and feel so good.” Read more from Event Marker here.



Hamilton was recognized for their 76-year legacy of staying ahead of industry trends through their robust workforce and inspired designers. In Hamilton's Fab 50 listing, Event Marketer acknowledges Hamilton's in-house creative experiential studio, StudioH, noting some of their work with brands creating experiences that evoke emotional connectivity and garner significant results for clients, in addition to earning industry accolades.



“For the fourth consecutive year, Hamilton is honored to be named a Fab 50 recipient by Event Marketer,” said Jason Weddle, Hamilton CEO.“This award speaks to the talent of our team and wonderful client partnerships, highlighting the continued growth of our company and face-to-face experiential marketing. All credit is due to our amazing employees, clients, and the collective commitment to enhance our client's brand experience.”



About Hamilton

Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.

Taylor Bisson

Hamilton

+1 317-829-2828

