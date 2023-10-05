Aisot Technologies Launches The AI Insights Platform To Enable Scaling Of Personalized Investing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stefan Klauser, CEO & Co-FounderZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aisot Technologies (aisot) announced today the successful launch of its AI Insights Platform . The proprietary, cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solution empowers asset and wealth managers to offer personalized investment portfolios at scale. The cutting-edge platform integrates various approaches from machine learning, AI, and quantitative finance, establishing itself as one of the most advanced and independent AI platforms in the financial industry.aisot's AI roadmap is designed to build, validate, and customize investment strategies while ensuring the highest level of security and confidentiality. The platform's launch marks a new era in asset management, empowering investors to effortlessly create highly tailored portfolios with ease and scalability.Following the successful introduction of a fully AI-driven investment product for digital assets and an AI-optimized portfolio of S&P 500 stocks, the AI Insights Platform represents another significant milestone in aisot's history. Over the past three years, aisot's experts have intensely focused on the development of this highly complex technology in the fields of machine learning, deep learning, large language models (LLMs), and quantitative finance."AI has the potential to fundamentally transform financial services," said Stefan Klauser, CEO, and Co-founder of aisot. "As a digital-first company, we consciously push technological boundaries while upholding fundamental principles and strict controls. Our unwavering focus remains on our customers, shaping the platform according to their evolving needs."Personalization and Real-time Optimizationaisot drives the emerging sector of AI solutions for asset management, enabling asset managers, financial advisors, and brokers to offer unique, tailored portfolios at a large scale, encompassing both traditional assets and cryptocurrencies. The platform consists of three main components: the AI Insights Dashboard , the Custom Feature Suite, and the Product Launch Pad.The AI Insights Dashboard offers a plethora of features for investors. With unlimited runs, users can explore multiple scenarios and fine-tune their investment strategies. The integrated portfolio builder allows users to create personalized portfolios by selecting from a variety of assets and investment opportunities. The optimizer analyzes historical data, market trends, and user preferences to generate optimized portfolio recommendations, helping investors achieve their desired risk-return trade-off and maximize risk-adjusted returnsThe Custom Features Suite allows aisot's clients to vote for additional features they would like to see integrated into the platform. Features currently available include news sentiment analysis from LLMs, ESG components as portfolio constraints, factor-based investment models, advanced risk models, and specialized machine learning models.The Product Launch Pad offers the unique capability to launch structured notes, providing a seamless and efficient way to transform investment strategies into liquid and tradable securities. The Product Launch Pad covers the full spectrum of services related to structured notes, from strategy implementation and execution to life-cycle management. The platform allows regulated clients to rebalance strategies at their discretion, providing flexibility and control over the investment process.Swiss-developed AI TechnologySince its foundation in 2019, aisot has secured approximately 2.6 million USD in capital. In the recent funding round completed in March of this year, aisot raised 2 million USD. This infusion of capital primarily aims to bolster the growing team of AI engineers and financial specialists. In recent months, aisot has attracted talents from industry leaders such as Google, InvestCloud, and GenTwo. Additionally, Prof. Dr. Petter Kolm, a multi-award-winning professor of financial mathematics at New York University and former researcher at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has committed to supporting the company as a long-term advisor, bringing his expertise in applying AI in asset management to the company.About Aisot Technologies AGAisot Technologies AG (aisot), an official spin-off from ETH Zurich and a member of the AI Center at ETH, pioneers a new way of investing. aisot's AI platform and products enable asset and wealth managers to personalize portfolios on a large scale and automatically adjust customized investment strategies to rapidly changing markets. aisot is dedicated to making quant and AI tools accessible to the broader financial industry through the AI Insights Platform as well as standalone and white-label investment products, utilizing next-generation AI models and datasets. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, aisot maintains a network of partners and employees across Europe and the USA. For more information, please visit .

