Peoplegurutm Unveils Its New Brand And Mission To Help The Underserved HR Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PeopleGuruTM, a trailblazer in the realm of Human Capital Management (HCM), is proud to unveil its new brand identity and vision.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The company rolled out this new brand identity in a soft release of their new website on September 1, 2023, and today, the full release is officially live for users and website visitors to see.With more than three decades of experience in delivering cutting-edge HCM solutions, PeopleGuruTM has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in workforce management. Now, the company is set to revolutionize the industry once again with a brand that mirrors its forward-thinking philosophy."The launch of the new PeopleGuruTM brand is more than a mere rebranding; it's a declaration of our mission to help the underserved HR leader," says CEO Richard Cangemi. "PeopleGuruTM is not just a software company; we are a strategic partner in the journey to optimize human capital and drive business success," expresses Cangemi.The new look and feel signifies the company's dedication to empower organizations with comprehensive, state-of-the-art tools to manage their teams and focus on growth. This marks an exciting milestone in the company's journey, representing its commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and an ever-evolving approach to HCM.With a fresh look, an unwavering commitment to innovation, and a client-centric focus, PeopleGuruTM is poised to continue its journey as the go-to solution for organizations seeking to unleash the full potential of their workforce.About PeopleGuruTM:PeopleGuruTM is one of the fastest-growing Human Capital Management software developers in the nation. PeopleGuruTM and it's HR technology , best practices, and expert advice is the solution partner of choice to hundreds of visionary HR leaders intent on building award-winning workplaces, transforming their employee experience, and supporting the workforce of the future.For more information, visit .

