Access Fixtures Announces The Launch Of New Indoor Club-Level LED Tennis Court Lighting Package

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Club-Level Indoor LED Tennis Court Lighting from Access Fixtures

Club-Level Indoor LED Tennis Court Lighting: 6 x EPTA 160w LED lights; 33 average footcandles, 1.33max/min ratio. EXTREME-LIFE. Long-lasting, superior quality.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of a new Club-Level Indoor Tennis Package . This lighting package features six of our 160w EPTA LED fixtures, designed to illuminate indoor tennis courts for club-level play. This package achieves 31 average footcandles with a 1.33 max/min. These linear fixtures are designed with a curved top to ensure that tennis balls never get stuck on top of them. Each EPTA fixture in this package has an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, providing years of virtually maintenance-free performance. Using the photometric study as a mounting guide, mounting the EPTAs at the sides and ends of the tennis court, and using diffuser optics, glare is virtually eliminated.

“This Club-Level Indoor Tennis Package is a unique and innovative lighting solution, providing flawlessly bright and uniform illumination without glare for an optimal playing experience”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.“By incorporating our EPTA fixtures into this package, we marry the ultimate in sports lighting performance with maximum energy efficiency, saving you money and helping the environment”.

Fixtures in this package come in black or gray as standard, with custom RAL colors available subject to minimum order quantities. Four Kelvin temperature options are available: a warm white 3000K, a cool white 4000K, a bright white 5000K, and a cinematography-grade 5700K option. Three mounting options are available: surface mounting, suspension mounting, or knuckle mounting. A suggested 0-10v dimming option is available at no additional cost, with a non-dimming option also available if required. The EPTAs in this package are available in 120-277v as standard, with a 347-480v option available for an additional fee. Three color rendering options are available: Ra70 comes as standard, with Ra80 and Ra90, respectively, available as further options. The EPTAs in this package come with a 3' power cord at no additional fee, with 6', 12', and 18' options also available. This package comes with Access Fixtures' five-year warranty, subject to operating temperatures of between -40°C to 50°C.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .

Steven Rothschild

Access Fixtures

+1 800-468-9925

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other