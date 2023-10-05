Dutch Defense Minister Emphasizes Importance of Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN) "Arming Kiev is a cost-effective way of preventing Moscow from threatening NATO," stated Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren during her address at the Warsaw Security Forum on Wednesday.



Ollongren was asked about the sustainability of US and allied support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes," considering the political disputes in Washington.



“We cannot pretend that we’ll just wait and see how the American elections are going,” she stated. “Because they have the same interest, in a way. Of course, supporting Ukraine is a very cheap way to make sure that Russia with this regime is not a threat to the NATO alliance. And it’s vital to continue that support.”



“It is very much in our interest to support Ukraine, because they are fighting this war, we are not fighting it,” Ollongren acknowledged, albeit while recognizing that NATO has “skin in the game.”



Ollongren clarified that she had recently traveled to the United States and expressed apprehension about the political developments there. However, she emphasized the importance of Western European nations engaging in dialogue with their American counterparts and convincing them to remain committed to the current path.



“I think that we are capable of a lot, and we have proven that in the past year and a half, and the only thing we have to do is keep it up,” the minister remarked that the magnitude of military support provided to Kiev has astonished Ukraine, Russia, and even NATO.

MENAFN05102023000045015682ID1107195232