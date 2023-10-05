Global Refinery Hydrocracking Units Capacity And Capital Expenditure (Capex) Forecast Report 2023-2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Hydrocracking Units Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries with Details of All Operating and Planned Hydrocracking Units to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on hydrocracking units capacity for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries.

The global refinery hydrocracking units capacity increased from 10,926 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2017 to 12,498 mbd in 2022 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 2.7%

It is expected to increase from 12,498 mbd in 2022 to 16,885 mbd in 2027 at an AAGR of 6.0%. China, the US, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are the major countries that accounted for 56% of the total global hydrocracking unit capacity in 2022.

Hydrocracking units' capacity in Asia increased from 3,479 mbd in 2017 to 4,483 mbd in 2022 at an AAGR of 5.1%. It is expected to increase from 4,483 mbd in 2022 to 6,958 mbd in 2027 at an AAGR of 8.8%. China, India, South Korea, Japan and Thailand are the key countries in Asia that accounted for 90% of the total hydrocracking units capacity of the region in 2022.

In 2022, Europe accounted for 16.7% of the total global hydrocracking units capacity. Sarroch (Italy), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Pernis (Netherlands), Rheinland (Germany) and Melili (Italy) are the major refineries with active hydrocracking units in the region. Capacity in Europe increased from 1,997 mbd in 2017 to 2,086 mbd in 2022 at an AAGR of 0.9%.

It is expected to witness a slight decrease from 2,086 mbd in 2022 to 2,083 mbd in 2027. Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, and Poland are the key countries in Europe accounting for over 59% of the total hydrocracking units capacity of the region in 2022.

The report also provides global and regional capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2027. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional hydrocracking units capacities.

Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refineries with hydrocracking units globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refineries with hydrocracking units in a country. Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2023-2027.

Source: GlobalData

