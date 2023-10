Arhaus To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 2, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to review its financial and operational results and answer questions from the investment community.

Investors will be able to access the press release and conference call webcast on the Company's website, .

Details for the conference call follow: Date:

Time:

Thursday, November 2, 2023

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To listen via the internet:

The call will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

To listen via telephone:

The dial-in number for the call within the U.S. is (877) 407-3982, and from outside the U.S. is +1 (201) 493-6780. The conference ID is 13735046.

Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available in the“Events & Presentations” section of the website, , or at (844) 512-2921 / +1 (412) 317-6671, conference ID: 13735046. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast replay will remain available for twelve months.

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 85 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and customer service. For more information, please visit

Investor Contact:

Wendy Watson

SVP, Investor Relations

(440) 439-7700 x3409







