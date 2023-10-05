PIAGGIO - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: POST STAB Notice


10/5/2023 6:46:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5th october 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

PIAGGIO & C SPA

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated27/09/23 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 05/10/23,] BNP PARIBAS (contact: STANFORD HARTMAN; telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: PIAGGIO & C SPA
Guarantor(s) (if any): [insert name(s)]
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 250M
Description: 6.5% DUE 5 OCTOBER 2030
Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS, BOFA SECURITIES, IMI - INTESA SAN PAOLO

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 28/10/2023
Stabilisation last occurred: 04/10/2023
Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC


Date Lowest Price Highest Price

28/09/23
99.76
100

29/09/23
99.90
100.10

02/10/23
100.135
100.24

03/10/23

100.125
100.135


04/10/23

100

100

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.




MENAFN05102023004107003653ID1107195062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search