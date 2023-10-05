Virtual Humans Market To See Incredible Growth During The Forecast Period 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 44.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtual Humans Market

The adoption of intelligent and interactive educational solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the virtual people market during the projected period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtual humans market generated $11.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $440.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 44.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Virtual humans are human-like characters that may be heard through speakers, shown on computer screens, or accessible in other ways. It might be difficult to define exactly what a virtual person or even "artificial intelligence" (AI) is. In a similar vein, it is unclear how virtual humans connect to robots and androids, or how to distinguish between various forms of virtual people, such as a chatbot, conversational agent, autonomous agent, or pedagogic agent.

Furthermore, these advanced technologies has fueled the emergence of digital avatars and advanced video streaming experiences along with OTT service providers to bring their presence to an infinite digital reality space the metaverse. The metaverse was then opened to the viewers and fans so that they could experience the world of Rudra. Such technological advancements and trends in the metaverse have driven the growth of the virtual humans market.

By industrial vertical, the gaming and entertainment segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global virtual humans market share in 2021. On the other hand, the retail segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the BFSI segment would display the fastest CAGR of 49.83% throughout the forecast period. Education, healthcare, automotive, IT and telecommunications, and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By type, the avatars segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fourths of the global virtual humans market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 45.13% throughout the forecast period. Also, the autonomous virtual humans segment is studied in the report.

By region, the Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global virtual humans market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 45.82% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

.During the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses started utilizing virtual beings as extensively as they could, in everything from offices and hospitals to games and entertainment.

.Many significant players changed their strategies to enhance their attributes as virtual humans. For instance, in March 2022, Datagen raised $50 million in its Series B funding to strengthen its platform and meet the growing demand for synthetic data in the broader AI space. This funding was to provide solutions that enabled enterprises to avoid manually sourcing and annotating and switch to a way that provides the required 2D, and 3D visual data at scale with ease. Such factors encouraged the growth of the virtual human market during the COVID-19 period.

The increase in connection between machines and people in a variety of end-use industries, and the surge in adoption of digital avatars in various industry verticals such as retail, entertainment and educational solutions drive the growth of the virtual human's market.

Key players profiled in the report include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Datagen, Epic Games, Inc., iFLYTEK Corporation, Inworld AI, Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Offbeat Media Group, Soul Machines and Ziva Dynamics (Unity). Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the virtual humans market.

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

1 is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

2 is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

3 region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

4 Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

5 are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

6 are the key opportunities in the market?

7 are the key companies operating in the market?

8 company accounted for the highest market share?

