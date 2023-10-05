Acidity Regulator Market Is Estimated To Be Worth US$ 17.4 Billion By 2033: FMI Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The acidity regulator market has surged due to rising demand for healthy processed foods, with the beverage industry leading this growth.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global acidity regulator market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 7.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 17.4 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The rising demand for processed foods and beverages has increased the requirement for acidity regulators to maintain pH levels, improve flavor, and extend shelf life, contributing to a positive market outlook. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness of health and wellness, along with the increased consumption of organic and natural food products, which utilize acidity regulators for preservation, further drives market growth.The market is driven by the growing food and beverage (F&B) industry, particularly in emerging economies, as manufacturers cater to increasing consumer demands. Stringent food safety regulations globally have also spurred the use of acidity regulators, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the increasing popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, catering to consumers' hectic lifestyles, contributes to market expansion.Request Copy of Sample Report:The market is experiencing growth due to the rising adoption of acidity regulators in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for clean-label products, and rapid technological advancements in production techniques. Additionally, factors like the exploration of new applications, diverse product options, and the expansion of international food trade are further driving market growth.The demand for acidity regulators has risen due to customers' acceptance of ready-to-drink beverages and canned foods. Growing disposable income and time limitations have led to an increased appetite for packaged foods globally. Ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook dishes are particularly popular among young consumers, presenting a growing market opportunity. The usage of acidity regulators in processed, dry, and frozen foods is likely to further boost market growth.A recent trend is the preference shift from synthetic to organic food additives, like herbal extracts. Developed nations show higher growth in the market for organic shelf-life stabilizers compared to synthetic additives. Consumers perceive organic additives as healthier and safer, leading to increased popularity and opportunities for the acidity regulator market.Key TakeawaysThe demand for acidity regulator in Asia Pacific is projected to rise with a promising CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.The market in Europe is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.By type, citric acid is expected to remain high in demand while growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.By application, beverage segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.“Increasing demand for processed foods and beverages is expected to drive the demand for acidity regulators during the forecast period,” Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).Discover the Methodology of the Report:Competitive LandscapeThe market for acidity regulator is characterized by extreme competition, as key industry players are making significant investments to improve their manufacturing capabilities.Some recent developments in the acidity regulator market are:In February 2023, Corbion expanded its cooperation with Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in specialty chemicals and food ingredients industries, to distribute Corbion products in Malaysia and Singapore.In April 2022, Bartek Ingredients announced the construction of the world's largest production factory for malic and food-grade fumaric acid, which is currently under development.On July 12, 2023, Cargill and John Deere announced a collaborative effort to enhance the digital and in-field experience for farmers using John Deere technology and participating in the Cargill RegenConnect® program.In May 2023, Cargill's salt business entered into an agreement with CIECH Group, a prominent supplier of evaporated salt products.Top Key Players in the Global MarketAmerican Tartaric ProductsFuerst Day LawsonArcher Daniels MidlandFBC Industries Inc.Parry Enterprises IndiaChemelco InternationalCargill Inc.Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.Jungbunzlauer Suisse AGShandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co. LtdSeize the Opportunity, Buy Now:Key SegmentationBy Types:Acetic AcidLactic AcidCitric AcidMaleic AcidPhosphoric AcidBy Application:BeveragesSauces, Condiments, and DressingsProcessed FoodBakeryConfectioneryOthersAbout the Chemicals & Materials Division at Future Market InsightsThe chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.AuthorNikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making..Have a Look at Related Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsAcid Dyes Market : Acid dyes market are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% exceeding US$ 2.6 billion by 2033.Dodecanedioic Acid Market : The global polymer emulsion market is expected to reach US$ 866.57 million by 2022 and US$ 1,704.68 million by 2032, with a steady CAGR of 7% duringAbout Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

