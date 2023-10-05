Food Inclusions Market To Worth USD 19.42 Billion By 2030 | Detailed 300 Pages Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune,India, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food inclusions market size was valued at USD 13.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 14.26 billion in 2023 to USD 19.42 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. The demand for food inclusions in the past decades has increased due to rising demand from bakery, dairy, and confectionery industries. Consumers increasingly seek products without chemical or artificial ingredients, driving the development of clean-label inclusions. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled“ Food Inclusions Market, 2023-2030 .” Get a Sample Research PDF: Leading Players Featured in the Food Inclusions Market Research Report:

AGRANA Beteiligungs - AG (Austria)

Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Dawn Foods (U.S.)

FoodFlo International Ltd (New Zealand)

Georgia Nut Company (U.S.)

Nimbus Foods Ltd (Meadow Foods) (U.K.)

Puratos Group (Belgium)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.) Taura Natural Ingredients (New Zealand)

By Type

By Application By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Food Inclusions Market Drivers Growing Company Expertise to Fulfill Health Indulgence Products Demand Drives Market Growth Rising Demand for Convenient and Flavorful Processed Products to Augment Market Growth

Segments:

Increasing Awareness about Nuts & Seeds Benefits to Boost Market Growth

Based on type, the market is segmented into chocolate, nuts & seeds, dried fruits, herbs & spices, chips & chunks, and flavored caramel & sugars. The nuts & seeds segment held the largest market share due to the increased awareness about the benefits of nuts & seeds consumption worldwide.

Growing Demand for Non-Dairy Ice Creams to Drive Ice-Cream Segment's Growth

By application, the market is segmented into bakery products, chocolate & confectionery, ice cream, desserts, beverages, cereal products, processed dairy products, and others. The ice cream segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for non-dairy ice creams due to the shifting preference of consumers toward a vegan diet.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players of food inclusions. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Growing Presence of Confectionery and Bakery Producers to Drive Market Growth

The growing presence of several renowned bakery and confectionery producers worldwide will drive the food inclusions market growth during the projected period. Many key players in North America and Europe focus on showcasing their expertise by introducing new products and expanding their production worldwide.

The fluctuations in raw material prices affect the overall production cost, which may hamper market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Demand for Bread and Cereals During COVID-19 Pandemic Bolstered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the food inclusions market growth. The growth was attributed to the increased demand for breakfast cereals, cereal bars, and bread worldwide. The increased sales and demand for many Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), such as tea, coffee, and others, propelled market growth during the pandemic.

Regional Insights



Rising Consumption of Confectionery Products to Aid Market Growth in Europe

Europe is estimated to hold the largest food inclusions market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of confectionery products, such as chocolate confectionery, ice cream, cereals, and bakery products, across the region.

The North America market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing snacking trend across North America.

Competitive Landscape

Growing Key Players' Focus on Product Base Expansion to Drive Market Growth

The food inclusions industry consists of prominent players, including AGRANA, Barry Callebaut, and Taura Natural Ingredients. The increasing focus of these key players on expanding their product bases worldwide to strengthen their market position will propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2022, Barry Callebaut AG announced the launch of its third chocolate and compound factory in India to expand its product base worldwide.

Key Industry Development

April 2023 – Barry Callebaut AG launched its latest premium baking chocolate chips, ruby chocolate under the premium category Intense Indulgence for the North America snacks and bakery market.

Cocoa and Chocolate Market to Worth USD 67.88 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Demand for Chocolate Confectioneries to Fuel Market Growth

Real and Compound Chocolate Market to Hit USD 42.71 Billion by 2029 | Real and Compound Chocolate Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 5.67% from 2022-2029

