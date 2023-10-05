Global Packaging Primer Market Set For Significant Growth, Reaching USD 1456.47 Million By 2030

The global packaging primer market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, as revealed by a comprehensive report covering the period from 2021 to 2030. The report, which provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis, highlights key findings, trends, and opportunities in the packaging primer industry.

In 2022, the packaging primer market generated revenue amounting to USD 924.37 million, and it is projected to reach USD 1456.47 million by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during the forecast period.

Packaging primers are specialized coatings or adhesives used to enhance the performance and aesthetics of packaging materials, including paper, plastic, metal, and glass. These primers improve printability, adhesion, resistance to moisture or chemicals, and overall durability, addressing the need for sustainable packaging solutions in a world increasingly focused on environmental consciousness.

The market is divided into two segments: solvent-based and water-based coatings. The solvent-based segment, favored for its durability and faster drying time, currently experiences high demand. Conversely, the water-based segment is gaining traction due to its eco-friendly nature, safety, and versatility, aligning with environmental concerns.

Asia Pacific leads in revenue generation for the packaging primer market and is poised for continued dominance. Emerging economies in the region, such as India, China, and Japan, are expected to drive significant market growth. Industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and manufacturing are major consumers of packaging materials and primers in Asia Pacific.

Key Report Findings:

Drivers:

Restraints:

Opportunities:

The global packaging primer market is segmented based on primer type (water-based coatings, solvent-based coatings, and other coatings) and application (film, aluminum makers, paper and aluminum converting, paper coaters and makers, and others).

The report profiles several key companies in the market, including The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Coim Group, ACTEGA Terra, Mica Corporation, DIC CORPORATION, Michelman, Inc., and Aqua Based Technologies.

Key Deliverables of the Report:

Key Attributes: