Coconut Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2030 | AMR

The coconut oil has been holding a considerable share in the cooking oil market and is expected to sustain it share during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Coconut oil is majorly used as hair oil as its excellent care product promotes hair health, shine, and growth. It is also used for body massage as it possesses anti-aging, antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, coconut oil is used for cooking in many Asian countries. As coconut oil has very low level of unsaturated fatty acids, it maintains good cholesterol levels in the body reducing the risk of heart diseases. It also finds wide-range of applications in the food industry as dietary fat in the preparation of filled milk, infant milk powder, ice-cream, and confectionery & bakery products. Furthermore, increasing use of the coconut oil in personal care, cosmetics, chemical and food industry are likely to boost the demand for coconut oil during the forecast period.Download Sample Pages:Dynamic changes in food habits and increasing consumption of functional and supplement food is likely to contribute to increase the demand for coconut oil. Furthermore, the trend of using of coconut oil in restaurants, hotels, and households is new in the developing economies such as China and India; thus, coconut oil is witnessing high demand, which creates opportunities for small- & mid-sized companies to invest in this market. Hence above-mentioned factors are expected to drive he growth of the coconut oil market during the forecast period. The outbreak of the pandemic has negatively impacted the global coconut oil market. Trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected global logistics and transportation, which has affected the coconut oil market.The Major Key Player Include In this Report:Greenville Agro Corporation,ADM,LibraBioScience,Marico, Ltd,Bunge Ltd,Cargill, Incorporated,Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd,Adani Group,Windmill Organics LtdHain CelestialTo Full Browse Report with TOC @According to the coconut oil market analysis, the market segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, packaging, price point and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into virgin coconut oil and coconut RBD oil. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into, food industry, agriculture, cosmetics and personal care industry, chemical industry and others. By distribution channel, market is categorized into, direct distribution, convenience stores, modern trade units, e-commerce and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into, bottle, jar, can, pouch, tanks and others. By price point, the market is segmented into mass and premium. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).On the basis of product type, virgin coconut oil segment has been gaining significant share in global coconut oil market and is estimated to reach $2,251.10 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%.Virgin coconut oil has been increasingly used in the personal care as it moisturizes and nourishes the scalp with essential proteins and repairs the damages thus giving the hair its natural shine and radiance. Thus, above mentioned factors are likely to contribute for the coconut oil market growth through virgin coconut oil segment.On the basis of application, cosmetics and personal care industry segment is expected to witness significant CAGRs of 4.4% during the forecast period. Coconut hair oil has been gaining major popularity among the people and is expected to sustain its popularity during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to benefits associated such as fights fungal infections, calms irritation, treats split ends and protects form heat damage. Thus, growing use of the coconut oil in cosmetics and personal care industry and growing demand for organic cosmetics products is likely to favor the growth of the coconut oil market during the forecast period.According to the coconut oil market opportunities, region wise, LAMEA market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Coconut oil are widely used in the food & beverages industry in LAMEA region. Coconut oil is widely used in hair care and skin care products in the region. Furthermore, growing retail sector and rise in disposable income and increasing standard of life of the people indirectly favor the growth of the LAMEA coconut oil market during the forecast period..Key Findings Of The StudyThe coconut oilmarketsize was valued at $3,440 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,390 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.By application, the chemical industrysegment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the modern trade units segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on packaging, the tanks segment was valued at $ 316.3 million, accounting for 9.2 of the global Coconut oilmarket share.By price point, the premiumsegment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.In 2020, the Netherlandwas the most prominent market in Europe, and is projected to reach $ 443.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.Request For Customization@

