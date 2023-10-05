Executive Medicine Of Texas Introduces Diamond Access Concierge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Medicine of Texas has been pioneering the transformation of preventative medicine since its inception in 2005. Their services have traditionally been focused on half-day executive physical exams, concierge medicine, and age management, with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology and solutions for living a longer and healthier life.

Over the last few years, they have expanded services to also include physical medicine, functional nutrition, brain mapping, peptide therapy, bio-equivalent hormone replacement therapy, and much more. While each program has specific offerings, the Diamond Access Concierge program is the first of its kind to offer every service and product from their vast menu of offerings, as well as house calls within fifteen miles of the office.

Judy Gaman, CEO of Executive Medicine of Texas said,“Our programs have always evolved based on patient need, medical advancement, and our desire to provide incredible value. Diamond Access was in response to a patient requesting to have all the services we offer at one package price. As always, we listened to what the market was demanding, and responded accordingly.”

Executive Medicine of Texas has a reputation for offering personalized healthcare, not only in the relationships they form with their patients, but also in the individualized testing they offer, such as genetic biomarkers, brain mapping, and more.“We're enthusiastic about all the ways we can help our patients live longer, healthier lives. The entire team is devoted to the science, the service, and the dedication it takes to make that happen,” said founding partner, J. Mark Anderson, MD, MPH.

Diamond Access Concierge is a yearly program that includes these Executive Medicine services:

.A half-day executive physical examination

.All primary care office visits same day or next day

.MRI, CT, x-Ray, and sonography

.Brain mapping, and if indicated, biofeedback

.Specialty testing such as micronutrient deficiency, food sensitivity, genetic biomarkers, and more

.An extensive list of standard laboratory testing

.Any peptides currently offered which would be appropriate

.Bio-equivalent hormone replacement therapy, if indicated

.Personal training and Pilates

.Chiropractic care

.Stay Young Supplements, as indicated

.24/7 access to the physician

.Dedicated nursing staff

.Local house calls (within 15 Miles)

.Telemedicine option, if requested

.Air medical transfer in the event of hospitalization while two hundred of more miles from home

The yearly investment for the Diamond Concierge Program is $44,700 per individual, $80,000 per couple per, or $90,000 per family (up to 2 children under 26 years of age) per year. Due to the level of services and personal attention, there is limited availability. The program will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to existing clients. Once the program is at capacity, those interested may be placed on a waiting list.

About: Founded in 2005 by partners J. Mark Anderson, MD and Walter Gaman, MD, Executive Medicine of Texas is in Southlake, Texas, less than 10 minutes from the DFW airport. With three board certified physicians, a physician assistant, chiropractor, functional nutritionist, and a dedicated support staff, they offer personalized preventative medicine. Serving the needs of both individuals and corporations, Executive Medicine of Texas has been a pioneer in the field of preventative medicine. Learn more by visiting

Judy Gaman

Executive Medicine of Texas

+1 817-552-4300

