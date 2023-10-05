Saudi Nuclear Weapon Talk Is No Empty Threat

(MENAFN- Asia Times) If Iran gets the bomb, expect Saudi Arabia to acquire one next. That's at least what Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman insinuated in a late September interview when asked what Riyadh would do if Iran declared it has developed a nuclear weapon.

“We will have to get one,” the prince quipped when queried on how his kingdom would respond.

This month, Breaking Defense reported that Saudi Arabia is pushing for nuclear power assistance as part of a US-brokered pact with Israel, a wish that if delivered could spark a Middle East nuclear arms race.

Breaking Defense notes that Saudi Arabia is seeking US support to jumpstart a domestic nuclear program with the same capabilities granted by the West to Iran under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The report mentions that Saudi Arabia wants US support to enrich uranium with the option to develop a nuclear weapon later. It also says that the Biden administration wants to get the Israel-Saudi deal done to give the president a foreign policy win heading into the 2024 elections.

If the US and Saudi Arabia disagree on nuclear limits and security commitments, Riyadh may turn instead to China and Russia for help building the capabilities needed to restore the balance of power with Iran.

The Biden administration has been negotiating a new nuclear deal with Iran to replace the one signed in 2015, which former US president Donald Trump scrapped in 2018.

Such US flip-flopping may have led Saudi Arabia to doubt its American security guarantees, causing it to take nuclear matters into its own hands, including by seeking out alternative partners.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Chinese President Xi Jinping during the China-GCC Summit in Riyadh on December 9, 2022. Image: Saudi Press Agency

It was not the first time bin Salman had made such a provocative statement. In a March 2018 interview for CBS , bin Salman said,“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”