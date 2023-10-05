Metagenomic Sequencing Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 1.4 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By the end of 2033, the global metagenomic sequencing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% and reach US $7.1 billion. A technique in genetics called“metagenomic sequencing” enables researchers to examine the genetic makeup of complex communities of organisms, such as those in soil, water, or our bodies. Metagenomic sequencing examines all of the genetic data in a sample, in contrast to conventional techniques that concentrate on one organism at a time. This is extremely helpful since it enables us to locate new and hidden bacteria, comprehend what they do, and perhaps find potential remedies or therapies. Download a Sample Copy of This Report:

Key Segments of Metagenomic Sequencing Industry Research Report

By Product & Service By Workflow By Technology By Application

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

Sample Processing & Library Preparation

Sequencing Data Processing & Analysis

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Metatranscriptomics Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Soil Microbiome Application

Industrial Applications



Energy



Bioremediation

Other

Ecology and Environmental Applications

Veterinary Applications Other Applications

The growth of the Metagenomic Sequencing Market is primarily driven by a couple of main factors. The increasing awareness and understanding of the complex microbial communities in various environments, including human microbiomes and ecosystems, is fueling demand for metagenomic sequencing technologies. Additionally, advancements in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics tools have significantly reduced the cost and time associated with metagenomic studies, making them more accessible to researchers across diverse fields.

Key Takeaways:



The US market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period (2023-2033). Moreover, the US market has occupied a market value of US $ 2.5 Bn in 2033. Moreover, the market in the UK is expected to grow at 16.8% during the forecast period. Besides this, the Chinese market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2023-2033)

Market Competition

This market is highly competitive, and several prominent companies and research institutions are actively engaged in developing and providing metagenomic sequencing solutions. Companies such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Pacific Biosciences are key players in this market, offering a range of sequencing platforms and associated technologies.

For instance, In July 2021, Pacific Biosciences announced a collaboration with Invitae, a leading company in medical genetics. This venture aims to integrate PacBio's long-read sequencing technology with Invitae's extensive expertise in clinical genetics testing, ultimately resulting in the development of a high-throughput sequencing platform tailored for genetic testing purposes.



Key Companies Covered

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI Group, Psamogen, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Azenta Life Sciences, Novogen Co. Ltd., Zymo Research Corporation, Tecan Trading AG, Integragen SA, Microsynth AG

Winning strategies



To succeed in the industry, it's crucial for leading companies to focus on research and development. They should dedicate significant resources to creating state-of-the-art sequencing technologies that offer better precision, faster processing, and cost-effectiveness. This means developing tools that provide highly accurate genetic information, handle more samples efficiently, and are affordable for a wider range of users.

Companies should actively focus on growing regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America. These areas have a high potential for economic and technological development. By targeting these markets, companies aim to introduce their products and services to new customers who may be less familiar with these technologies. In the market, providing training programs, workshops, and educational resources is crucial. These initiatives empower researchers and healthcare professionals to make the most of metagenomic sequencing technologies.

