Global Residential Energy Storage Market Is Predicted To Jump To US$ 90 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By the end of 2033, the home energy storage market is projected to have grown significantly at a CAGR of 22%, reaching US$ 90 billion.

Energy storage is a crucial part of the energy transition from fossil fuel-based power generation to renewable energy generation. Many wealthy nations are making the switch to an energy system dominated by renewables from one that is fueled by concentrated fossil fuel generation that can always be used to match energy demand.A dependable power source is crucial for many enterprises. The notion that providing more electricity is better has long been prevalent in underdeveloped economies.

In order to store extra electricity produced by renewable energy sources like solar panels and wind turbines or from the grid during off-peak hours, residential energy storage refers to the use of batteries or other energy storage devices in residences. When there is a greater need for electricity or when renewable energy sources are not actively producing energy, this stored energy can be used.

Many homeowners are looking for cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions due to growing worries about climate change and the need to minimise greenhouse gas emissions. In order to store extra solar energy produced during the hours of sunshine for later usage, energy storage systems are becoming more and more in demand as the use of solar panels in residential buildings grows.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global residential energy storage market is valued at US$ 12.2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for residential energy storage systems is projected to increase at a CAGR of 22% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 90 billion by the end of 2033.

The United States market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2023.

During the forecast period (2023 to 2033), the market in Germany is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 20%. The market in China is set to expand at a CAGR of 26% over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



BYD Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Saft Groupe SA

Sonnen GmbH Panasonic Corporation

Market Competition

The global residential energy storage sector is highly competitive, with few main companies controlling the majority of the market. Businesses are focusing on strategic developments in new countries and research and development programs to develop enhanced domestic energy storage systems to establish and maintain an authoritative lead in the rapidly expanding sector.

Enphase Energy and Swell Energy recently partnered to create a collaborative initiative. As a result, Enphase Energy Systems, equipped with IQTM Microinverters and IQTM Batteries, has been integrated into Swell's distributed, virtual power plant (VPP) efforts. This collaboration began in February 2022 and is operational in California, New York, and Hawaii.

Key Segments of Residential Energy Storage Industry Research Report



By Power Rating:



3 to 6 KW

7 to 10 KW

By Technology:



Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

By Ownership:



Customer-owned



Utility-owned

Third-party-owned

By Connectivity Type:



On-grid

Off-grid

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global residential energy storage market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on power rating (3 to 6 KW, 7 to 10 KW), technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion), ownership (customer-owned, utility-owned, third-party-owned), and connectivity type (on-grid, off-grid), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

