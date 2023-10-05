Chinachem Group Officially Launches CCG Hearts, An All New Membership Rewards Programme

Big Heart. Big Rewards. Earn Points through Spending and Acts of Kindness HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 October 2023 - Chinachem Group (the Group) held a kick-off ceremony today for its new membership rewards programme, 'CCG Hearts' at Central Market. The event was attended by Dr. Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development, Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of The HK Council of Social Service, together with Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group. The 'CCG Hearts' membership rewards programme covers Chinachem Group's six participating hotels and serviced apartments, nine major shopping malls, the Central Market, and cinema. In addition to earning points through spending, members can also earn more points by participating in diverse acts of kindness, 'Quests' which fosters community service and volunteerism. Members can redeem a wide range of rewards and interesting activities for meaningful life experiences, and encourage others to join in good deeds and share joyful moments as a ripple effect.







The kick-off ceremony of the CCG Hearts All New Membership Rewards Programme was hosted by Dr. Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development, Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of The HK Council of Social Service, together with Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group, to promote the 'CCG Hearts' programme and advocate for the practice of Big Heart. Big Rewards among the public.

Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group, stated during the kick-off ceremony, 'Since the rebranding of our group in 2020, we have been committed to maintaining a balance among 'People, Prosperity, and Planet' in all our business endeavors, with a strong dedication to creating positive impacts on society. With the pioneering 'CCG Hearts' membership rewards programme in Hong Kong, our members not only earn points through their spending but also have the opportunity to participate in various community services, experiencing the joy that comes with it, while benefiting others. Furthermore, this programme stimulates consumption, helps generating more business for our retail tenants, and contributes Hong Kong economy. Our team has also collaborated with social welfare organizations to organize member activities such as kayaking to clean beaches and hiking to clear trail litter, making contributions to the environment. This fully embodies the balanced development of 'People, Prosperity, and Planet'.'

The Most Unique Membership Rewards Programme



During the launch ceremony, the management team of Chinachem Group urged citizens to join the 'CCG Hearts' membership rewards programme and promote the concept of 'Big Heart. Big Rewards'. Participants can earn points by performing acts of kindness and making purchases, which can be redeemed for rewards.

Unlike other conventional membership rewards programmes, 'CCG Hearts' takes 'Big Heart. Big Rewards' as its core concept, providing an innovative volunteer service platform that encourages members to actively participate in community activities and spread positivity. The programme will collaborate with various charitable organizations and social service institutions under The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, to launch a wide range of 'Quests', including spending time with the elderly, nurturing positive development in the younger generation, connecting with nature, and appreciating art and culture. Through these initiatives, the programme aims to establish a more supportive and interactive community, contributing to a better living environment in Hong Kong. It is worth noting that since the introduction of several volunteer service activities under 'CCG Hearts', the response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with many Quests quickly reaching full capacity.

In addition, members can also earn rewards through their purchases. 'CCG Hearts' members can earn points by making electronic payments for their spending at Chinachem Group's nine major shopping malls*, Central Market, six participating hotels and serviced apartments, and cinema. For every HK$1 spent with a single receipt totaling HK$100 or above, members can earn 1 point. This programme not only benefits the members but also contributes to the business development of merchants, revitalizing the retail industry in Hong Kong.

*Nina Mall 1 & 2 (Tsuen Wan), Papillons Square (Tseung Kwan O), Lucky Plaza (Sha Tin), Hilton Plaza (Sha Tin), Shun Fook Barn (Yuen Long), Sheung Shui Town Centre, Fanling Town Centre, Paris London New York Cinema Shopping Centre (Tuen Mun)

Exciting Mall Tour Prize for Everyone

From now until October 31, the 'CCG Hearts' Promotion will be held at Central Market (Central), Nina Mall (Tsuen Wan), Lucky Plaza (Shatin) and Papillons Square (Tsuen Kwan O). Members can participate in the 'Big Heart. Big Rewards' Lucky Draw**, with up to 18,000 prizes available, ensuring that everyone is a winner and no one leaves empty-handed. Members can also try their hand at the 'Big Heart. Big Rewards' Boom, Boom, Boom! drumming game and experience the joy of hitting the drums on a large screen. Please refer to Appendix attached for detailed promotion venue locations and opening hours.

** Please refer to the terms and conditions of the event for the method of prize distribution.

Participating in the 'CCG Hearts' is completely free. Simply download the 'CCG Hearts' APP and register as a member to enjoy various exclusive benefits and privileges. These include welcome points, birthday treats, shopping discounts, dining offers, and free participation in various 'Quests' volunteer services. Once members earn points, they can redeem them for over a hundred rewards and exclusive member experiences such as guided nature tours, historical and cultural conservation activities, and cooking parties, allowing members to enrich their life experiences. Other rewards include shopping and dining vouchers, accommodation and dining vouchers at Nina Hotel, Nina Patisserie cakes and Nina Palmier, home appliances, personal care products, lifestyle goods, and parking discounts. From now until October 31, all members can also earn double points on eligible spending.

Charity Sale: Chinachem Group Makes One-to-One Matching Donations

The promotion also collaborates with dayday 330 of The New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association. During the 'CCG Hearts' Promotion, a dayday 330 charity sale booth will be set up at the four 'CCG Hearts Promotion' venues in the following sequence: Central Market (Central), Nina Mall (Tsuen Wan), Lucky Plaza (Shatin) and Papillons Square (Tseung Kwan O). 'CCG Hearts' members can enjoy shopping discounts, and Chinachem Group will make one-to-one matching donations from all proceeds of this charity sale to support the promotion of mental health education and encourage more citizens to pay attention to their holistic well-being.

Appendix:

'CCG Hearts Promotion' Event Details

Date*

Location

Address

October 4 to 10

Central Market

93 Queen's Road Central, Central

October 12 to 17

Nina Mall

8 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan

October 19 to 24

Lucky Plaza

1 - 15 Wang Pok Street, Sha Tin

October 26 to 31

Papillons Square

21 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O

*Except for October 4, where the event starts at 3:30PM, the activities on other days will begin at 12:00PM and end at 8:00PM.

'Big Heart. Big Rewards Lucky Draw' Prize List

Prize

Quantity

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB

1

iPhone 15 Pro 256GB

1

Dyson Supersonic HD15

5

iPad 10th Gen (Wifi), 64GB

2

FWD Wellness Pass 3-month (Trial Pass)

5,000

1-night of Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West

10

A bottle of White Chrysanthemum Peony at ZeroToOne

50

A bottle of Vistana Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot (750ml)

96

$500 Nina Hospitality Group dining or shopping voucher

10

$100 Nina Hospitality Group dining or shopping voucher

20

CCG Hearts 2,000 Points

4,000

CCG Hearts 1,000 Points

3,805

Nina palmier

5,000

Total

18,000



