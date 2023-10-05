Bingx Reveals Comprehensive Analysis On Potential Altcoins Growth For Q4 2023

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2023 - BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has released an in-depth analysis of tokens that could potentially see a huge price increase in Q4 2023. The Altcoins Research Report provides valuable insights for investors looking to capitalize on the next big altcoins surge.



Key Highlights from the Report:



1. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Despite Bitcoin's impressive market capitalization of $550 billion, its price is unlikely to double in Q4 2023. The estimated probability of the highest price being at $28,300 is 80%, $29,761 at 21%, $31,000 at 5%, and the lowest price at $26,000.

2. Factors Influencing Token Growth:





Market Capitalization: Tokens with market caps below $5 billion have a higher chance of increasing.

Assessment of Utility: Utility is evaluated using three dimensions: 'cheaper,' 'better,' and 'faster.' Hot Projects: The market trend in 2023 leans towards tokens with utility and value. Based on traders' predictions, it foresees that DeFi and tokens with high utility value will be the hot sectors post Q4 2023.

3. Investment Background and Social Media Data: While these are considered secondary indicators, they can still influence a token's popularity and growth potential.4. Token Risks and Trading Strategies: BingX emphasizes the importance of setting stop-loss limit orders and using a Trailing Stop approach for spot investments. For those using BingX perpetual contract trading, an X2 leverage is recommended.5. Future of Bitcoin: The analysis suggests that 2024 and 2025 could be the final bull markets for Bitcoin with over 100% price increases. Beyond that, Bitcoin's growth may slow down, with potential price increases not exceeding 50%.The coin analysis report is a testament to the platform's commitment to providing its users with valuable insights to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market. As always, BingX reminds investors of the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency investments and the importance of conducting thorough research before making any investment decisions.Hashtag: #bingx #cryptoexchange

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BingX

BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, derivatives, grid, and



to users in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a user base of over 5 million, BingX facilitates connections between users, expert traders, and the platform itself in a secure and innovative manner.

BingX