Mugham Center Hosts Concert Dedicated To Turkish Folk Poet

The International Mugham Center has hosted the concert
"Cümhuriyyətin üzü" (The Face of Republic) dedicated to the work of
the world-famous Turkish folk poet and singer Aşık Veysel.
The event is co-organized by the Baku Yunus Emre Institute with
the support of the Culture Ministry and the Turkish Embassy, Azernews reports.
The head of the Baku Yunus Institute Emre Selçuk Karakılıç, the
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağçı, and the
representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to
Azerbaijan Ufuk Arca emphasized the importance of implementing such
projects in the further development of cultural ties between
fraternal peoples and familiarization with the creative heritage of
artists.
It was noted that the celebrations dedicated to the great
Turkish poet Aşık Veysel (October 25, 1894 - March 21, 1973) are
included in the UNESCO commemorative program for 2023.
The 50th anniversary of the death of Aşık Veysel is marked with
events in Turkiye and abroad.
Aşık Veysel is considered one of the largest representatives of
the Turkish tradition of ashigs, a real cultural treasure of the
country.
He is one of the most famous folk talents, and even after death,
his art continues to enlighten humanity and future generations
through simple lines of poetry, filled with covenants of tolerance,
love, and patriotism, attitudes towards nature and people,
committed to high human values.
The guests were presented with a concert program based on Aşık
Veysel's works, performed by soloists of the International Mugham
Center.
Meanwhile, the International Mugham Center is constantly
expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects,
concert programs, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting
mugham art.
The International Mugham Center actively cooperates with
Turkiye, Hungary, Poland, and other countries.
Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully
implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national
music: "Evenings of ashig music", "Treasury of Secrets",
"Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.