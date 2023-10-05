300 Thousands Of Human Beings Still Expect EU To Break Its Deafening Silence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After three decades, 300,000 Azerbaijanis who were ethnically
cleansed in Armenia are still waiting for the EU to break its
silence on this crime against humanity, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belgium
and Luxembourg and head of representation to the European Union
(EU) Vagif Sadigov.
He noted that being recognized by the UN as a refugee community
under international humanitarian law, they demand the EU to put
pressure on its ally Armenia to ensure their safe return to their
homes in Armenia after 30 years of waiting for the delivery of
justice, to restore their violated human rights, to safeguard their
cultural and religious heritage. Vagif Sadigov added that after
three decades, 300K of human beings still expect the EU to break
its deafening silence around this crime against humanity.
