300 Thousands Of Human Beings Still Expect EU To Break Its Deafening Silence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After three decades, 300,000 Azerbaijanis who were ethnically cleansed in Armenia are still waiting for the EU to break its silence on this crime against humanity, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and head of representation to the European Union (EU) Vagif Sadigov.

He noted that being recognized by the UN as a refugee community under international humanitarian law, they demand the EU to put pressure on its ally Armenia to ensure their safe return to their homes in Armenia after 30 years of waiting for the delivery of justice, to restore their violated human rights, to safeguard their cultural and religious heritage. Vagif Sadigov added that after three decades, 300K of human beings still expect the EU to break its deafening silence around this crime against humanity.