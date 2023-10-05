Azerbaijani Emergency Ministry & Heydar Aliyev International Airport Hold Joint Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations and Heydar Aliyev International Airport held a joint
special training, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry.
The training was organized in order to increase the efficiency
of security measures implemented at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, prompt solution of tasks assigned to structural
subdivisions in emergency situations, as well as to improve the
practical skills of personnel in this direction, and further
strengthen the interaction between state bodies on rescue
works.
By the training scenario, the operation was modeled on the basis
of the received conditional information about the placement of an
"explosive substance" in the passenger and cargo terminals of the
airport.
Thus, on the basis of the received conditional operational
information about the placement of an explosive substance in the
terminals, the staff of the General Aviation Safety Department of
AZAL CJSC equipped with special means, units consisting of
firefighters and rescuers, the special emergency rescue service of
the Ministry of Defence was sent to the scene of the incident,
guide dogs and medical personnel were involved.
After the people in the area had been evacuated to a safe
distance, a search operation using specially trained dogs resulted
in being identified bags as conditionally stray suspicious items in
the passenger and cargo terminals of the airport. A check confirmed
the presence of "explosive substances" in their bags.
It was decided to remove the detected "explosive items" from the
area under safe conditions and "defuse" them at a special blast
site.
The objectives set during the successfully conducted training
were achieved.
