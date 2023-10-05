Ukraine Receives Two Autotransformers To Ensure Power Supply For 500,000 Consumers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations Development Program and Japan have purchased and handed over two high-voltage autotransformers to Ukraine's National Power Company Ukrenergo.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Two new powerful autotransformers have arrived in Ukraine, which were purchased and handed over by the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine and the Government of Japan under the close coordination of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. The equipment will be installed at an Ukrenergo substation to meet the needs of about 500,000 consumers," the report said.

In addition, two more transformers will arrive by the end of this year. With the assistance of the Japanese government, Ukraine will receive several more transformers through Romania.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Japan has supported Ukraine in the restoration of the energy sector. Twelve humanitarian aid shipments weighing more than 113 tonnes were delivered to Ukraine as of September. Among them are 256 units of backup power plants and corresponding sets.

Japan is also helping Ukraine develop distributed generation.