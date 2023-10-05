Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russians Trying To Capture Marinka And Avdiivka To Gain Some Operational Space

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces continue to make attempts to capture Marinka and encircle Avdiivka, but are unsuccessful.

Oleksandr Stupun, a spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants want to take Marinka with all their might to show some kind of success and are trying to surround Avdiivka as usual. They are not succeeding, but they will try to gain some operational space. They think it will be some kind of improvement for them. At the moment they are suffering losses, our soldiers are standing firm and defending Avdiivka and the neighboring settlements," said the spokesman.

Answering the question whether any unpleasant surprises are possible in the Tavria sector from the enemy, he said: "We are ready for any enemy action, all our troops are on standby, and we are not just mindlessly going on the offensive, we are gradually advancing, gaining ground and continuing our activities."

As reported, the occupiers are losing more than 250 people daily in the Tavria direction, and about 50 occupants surrendered to the Defense Forces in five days.