Gesund.Ai Joins White House Cancerx Initiative To End Cancer As We Know It

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gesund's platform validates medical AI models for safety, effectiveness, and health equity in order to accelerate and improve responsible use of AI in the clinic and in drug development.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gesund, the company ensuring that medical artificial intelligence (AI) is safe and effective for all, today announced it has joined the White House Cancer Moonshot - CancerX - joining hundreds of public, private, and non-governmental organizations to deliver progress on the mission to end cancer as we know it. Gesund will contribute its expertise as a compliant AI Factory that allows companies to train and validate models in order to then secure FDA clearance. As the industry's leading independent third party AI validator, Gesund uses its proprietary technology and partnerships to audit and validate each model to ensure cutting-edge medical AI products can be trusted and are safe for all.

Despite more than 10,000 patent filings and countless number of articles trumpeting the emergence of medical AI, only a few hundred AI models have been FDA approved. The conversion of AI models from development to deployment in clinics is (rightly) a cumbersome and rigorous process in order to ensure patient safety and effectiveness. Gesund's mission is to improve that ratio dramatically by reducing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the costs of validating new AI models. This in turn, will unleash a tsunami of clinical impact.

CancerX is the inaugural project in The White House's national Cancer Moonshot initiative. The project is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

"We are thrilled to be included in CancerX, a critically important initiative with the mission to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cancer death rate," said Enes Hosgor, Ph.D., founder & CEO of Gesund. "Medical AI provides unprecedented precision, accuracy, and scale in the development of new cancer therapies and procedures, but it's essential that any new offering be fully vetted and validated before it's used to treat patients. This is our commitment at Gesund."

"We are honored to partner with Gesund and leverage digital innovation in the fight against cancer," said Edmondo Robinson, Chief Digital Officer of Moffitt Cancer Center. "By harnessing our diverse strengths and expertise, we have the ability to impact the lives of every person, caregiver and researcher working on a cancer journey. This partnership offers the potential to bridge the gap between the world of cancer care today and our vision for CancerX and the future."

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Gesund to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director of DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

Last year, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden reignited the Cancer Moonshot with the goals of reducing the cancer death rate in the United States by at least half-preventing more than 4 million cancer deaths-by 2047 and improving the experience of people who are touched by cancer. In the time since, the Cancer Moonshot has announced roughly 50 new programs, policies, and resources and secured more than 100 commitments from private companies, non-profit organizations, and patient groups.

Gesund is the world's first compliant AI factory on a mission to help bring clinical-grade AI solutions to market. Gesund uses its platform to deliver industry-leading independent third party validation of medical AI for pharma and medical device companies. Backed by marquee investors including Merck, McKesson, Northpond and 500, Gesund orchestrates the entire AI/ML lifecycle for all stakeholders by bringing models, data and experts together in a no-code environment. Its pioneering AI-native platform can be deployed on-prem, air-gapped, or in the cloud, which enables faster engagement with healthcare providers and board-certified physician experts. To learn more visit .

