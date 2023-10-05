97PERCENT NAMES OLIVIA TROYE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former White House official, national security expert, and gun owner to spearhead organization

97Percent , whose mission is to reduce gun deaths by including gun owners in the solutions, has appointed Olivia Troye

as the organization's Executive Director. Ms. Troye is a highly regarded public policy expert who served in the White House as a senior advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence and has held a number of senior national security roles during her career. Since its founding in 2020, 97Percent has worked to reduce gun deaths by bringing gun owners to the table, conducting research, and leveraging technology to address issues we all agree upon that will make our communities safer.

"Gun violence doesn't distinguish between gun owners or non-gun owners, Democrats, Republicans or Independents."

97Percent Executive Director Olivia Troye

Ms.

Troye's appointment

comes

at

a

pivotal moment

for

gun

safety

issues

as

the

2024 election cycle begins and ahead of the Supreme Court's review of the Fifth Circuit's decision in United States v. Rahimi , which held unconstitutional a federal law that prohibits individuals subject to domestic violence protection orders from possessing firearms. 97Percent recently submitted an

amicus brief to the Supreme Court, arguing for the reversal of the appellate court's decision.

A

native of

El

Paso,

Texas,

Ms.

Troye

first

became

involved with

97Percent

in

2022

as

a member of the advisory board. Following a shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall

in her hometown, she wrote an

op-ed in the El Paso Times

calling for four specific policy changes supported by gun owners that 97Percent's research shows could reduce

gun-related homicides by 28% and gun-related suicides by 6%. She then testified before the Michigan state legislature about two of the policies – red flag laws and universal background checks – both of which Michigan went on to pass.

"Olivia is an extraordinary leader with deep experience in homeland security. She knows first-hand the challenges faced by state and local law enforcement, as well as the federal government, when it comes to the changes required to save lives," said 97Percent Co-founder Adam Miller. "As Executive Director, Olivia will help us further elevate our work to reduce gun deaths and to ensure our solutions protect the Second Amendment during this crucial time in our country," added Mr. Miller.

"As a gun owner, I look forward to leading our efforts to advance common-ground, research-backed solutions that will save American lives, while also safeguarding the right to bear arms," said Ms. Troye. "Gun violence doesn't distinguish between gun owners or non-gun owners, Democrats, Republicans or Independents. I am committed to

amplifying

the

voice

of

gun

owners in

order

to

advance

policies that

make

our

country safer," added Ms. Troye.

97Percent

will

be

releasing

new

data

this

month

from

a

poll

of

2,000+ gun

owners across

the

country,

conducted by

Republican

pollster Kristen

Soltis

Anderson and Democratic pollster Geoffrey Garin.

About 97Percent

97Percent 's mission is to reduce gun deaths by including gun owners in the solutions. We believe the key to doing so is to bring gun owners to the table, conduct research, and leverage technology to address issues we all agree upon that will make our communities safer.

Our

name

was

inspired by

a

2018

Quinnipiac

University

poll , which found that 97% of Americans support universal background checks – a figure that represents unprecedented agreement on gun safety, despite many believing the issue is intractable.

