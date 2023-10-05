Kuwait Congratulates Morocco On '30 World Cup Bid Win

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Thursday congratulated Morocco on the FIFA's approval of the files of Morocco, Spain and Portugal as the sole candidacy to jointly host the 2030 World Cup.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a press release that the State of Kuwait utterly trusts the kingdom's ability to host a successful edition of the key world championship, regarding this as an international recognition of its special status.

The ministry wished the three countries best of luck in hosting this significant sports event. (end)

mt









MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107194846