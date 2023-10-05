Jordan Welcomes Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Host 2034 FIFA World Cup

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan expressed its support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday conveyed Jordan's confidence in Saudi Arabia's capability to host the international football event with efficiency and honor.

