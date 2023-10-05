Industry Chamber, Canada's Waterloo Filtration Institute Sign Training Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) signed a memorandum of understanding with Canada's Waterloo Filtration Institute (WFI) to offer courses and training programs to industrial companies in air and water purification.As per the ACI's statement on Thursday, industrial companies will be able to benefit from free grants provided by the WFI.Director General of ACI Nael Husami said the Chamber's main objective is to assist its members in enhancing their products and production processes in compliance with global standards for air and water pollution and waste management, through collaboration with local and international donors.According to WFI's Strategic Director Iyad Attar, the Institute is a non-profit organization with a global reach and a belief that education is the key to personal improvement and success. The Institute is dedicated to creating advanced air and water purification technologies to promote a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world.WFI's educational programs offer individuals and companies the knowledge, creativity, and skills needed to develop innovative solutions and achieve excellence, he added.