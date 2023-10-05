Amir Appoints Ambassador To Albania

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 77 of 2023, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, appointing Jabor Ali Hussein Al Hawashela Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Albania.
The decision stipulated that it be implemented and take effect from the date of its issuance and that it be published in the Official Gazette.
