Amir Issues Decree Inviting Shura Council For Third Ordinary Session

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Thursday Decree No. (59) of 2023 inviting the Shura Council to convene the third ordinary session of the first legislative term - corresponding to the 52nd annual session - on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
The Decree is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
