Rumrover Launches As The UK's Most Affordable Rum Subscription Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RumRover makes it easy to enjoy new rums every month

RumRover

Early members benefiting from memberships as low as £10 a month

- Charlotte Fairbairn

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RumRover , the UK's exclusive new rum membership club, has now opened its doors to young adults ready to embark on a journey of risk-free rum discovery.

“RumRover is not just a subscription service; it's a rum revolution, inviting young adults to a guided, hassle-free, and enjoyable journey through the vast world of rum,” said Charlotte Fairbairn, founder of RumRover.“The UK Rum scene is booming but it's rapidly becoming an impenetrable maze. There are over 500 different bottles of rum available to buy between £20-£40, across hundreds of brands – knowing where to start is virtually impossible, and nobody wants to risk their hard-earned cash on something they might not enjoy. With young people constituting over half of the UK rum market, RumRover arrives as a timely innovation, offering an exclusive platform where young adults can quickly develop their personal appreciation of rum affordably and from a standing start.”

The launch strategically precedes the highly anticipated UK RumFest Live event held in London October 14-15th, offering a brilliant start for members to immerse themselves in the rich world of rum which comprises over 100+ distinct brands.

The most affordable rum subscription available, with Limited Launch Membership Pricing - Act Fast to Secure Your Spot

To mark its launch, RumRover is offering an unbeatable introductory price available for as low as £10 per month using the promo code LAUNCH10. This special offer is available exclusively to the first 500 subscribers, affording early birds a golden opportunity to join at a discounted rate. This super low rate makes it the most affordable rum subscription membership available in the UK.

Introducing RumMatch: Your Personal AI Rum Connoisseur

Distinguishing RumRover from other membership clubs is RumMatch, a unique AI recommendation engine that is set to become every rum enthusiast's best friend. By collating individual feedback on the monthly rum samples, RumMatch impartially and accurately generates personalized recommendations on which bottles to purchase next. Trustworthy and intuitive, it unveils perfect rum matches after six samples have received feedback, offering members a truly bespoke rum exploration experience.

The Perfect Eco-Conscious Gift for the Person Who Has Everything

Whether gifting a rum aficionado or a novice eager to learn, a RumRover membership emerges as the ideal choice this festive season, promising a journey of discovery and a deeper appreciation for the intricacies of rum profiles and distilleries, delivered monthly to their doorstep. It's a great gift for the planet too, since RumRover reduces waste from unloved bottles, as well as the monthly membership box being fully recyclable. Everyone wins!

Exclusive Member Benefits: Personalised Recommendations and Special Pricing

Beyond just offering premium, craft, and undiscovered brand rum samples, RumRover promises an enhanced experience through AI-driven personalised rum recommendations, aiding members in navigating the extensive world of rum quickly and seamlessly. Members can access their RumMatch recommendations through an exclusive members-only store, where they can additionally enjoy exclusive pricing and promotional benefits, paving the way for an affordable approach to building a bespoke, premium rum collection.

The most affordable rum subscription available, with Limited Launch Membership Pricing - Act Fast to Secure Your Spot

To mark its launch, RumRover is offering an unbeatable introductory price available for as low as £10 per month using the promo code LAUNCH10. This special offer is available exclusively to the first 500 subscribers, affording early birds a golden opportunity to join at a discounted rate. This super low rate makes it the most affordable rum subscription membership available in the UK.

Charlotte Fairbairn

Rum Rover Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram