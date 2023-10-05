Cumene Market Is Currently Stands At Valuation Of US$ 26.50 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for cumene is expected to reach US$ 26.5 billion globally in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. It is anticipated that increasing demand for cumene will create profitable opportunities for market participants in a variety of applications, including plastics, laminates, and composites.

Along with increased cumene consumption in the production of iron, rubber, and steel, rising paint, lacquer, and enamel demand is anticipated to greatly boost manufacturers' income. In the production of numerous compounds for industrial use, cumene is also used as an intermediate component.

Cumene, an aromatic hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C9H12, is a substance. Crude oil has it as a component. It is used in the synthesis of several different chemicals and solvents, such as phenol, acetophenone, methylstyrene, and acetone, by the chemical manufacturing industries. In substantial amounts, crude oil and refined fuels both include cumene.

The global cumene market stands at US$ 26.50 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for cumene is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 45.30 billion by the end of 2033.

The United States market is anticipated to reach US$ 15 billion by 2033-end.

Sales of cumene in the United Kingdom are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach US$ 2 billion by 2033.

Demand for phenol is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033. The Japanese market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and amount to US$ 2.5 billion by 2033-end.

Growth of Chemical and Construction Industries Fueling Demand for Cumene

Cumene is a crucial raw material in the manufacturing of acetone and phenol utilized in several industries, including construction, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive. Rising demand for products from these end-use industries is predicted to influence sales of cumene.

The construction industry is projected to play a pivotal role in the growing demand for products based on cumene. Rapid urbanization is boosting the need for construction materials, adhesives, coatings, and sealants made from cumene-derived products.

Cumene is used as a solvent in the production of polycarbonates, synthetic fibers, and resins. Expansion of the chemical sector is estimated to impact sales of cumene in the coming decade.

Market to Benefit from Sustainable Manufacturing Trend

Process optimization and technological advancements are leading to cost-effectiveness and improved production efficiency in cumene manufacturing. Process modification, integration of renewable feedstocks, and enhanced catalysts are projected to have a positive influence on the sales of cumene.

In recent years, emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices and use of bio-based alternatives is growing due to sustainability goals and rising environmental concerns. Some companies are exploring new bio-based routes to manufacture cumene with the use of renewable feedstocks instead of conventional fossil fuel sources.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of cumene take steps to increase their market share while assuring value addition for their present product line by upholding product standards, enhancing supply chain management systems, implementing quality control measures, and other actions.

Industry participants are focusing on diversifying their customer bases across geographies. To increase their market share and financial success, these companies are forming new strategic alliances.

By entering new markets, smaller and midsize companies are extending their reach. Other endeavours taken by these market participants include product developments and technological advancements.

For instance:

In May 2021, TPPG made a significant investment of US$ 13 million in its paints and coatings plant located in Jiading, China. The investment includes the expansion of a power coatings technology center and the installation of eight new production lines for powder coatings to enhance the research and development capabilities of PPG. This expansion is projected to increase the plant's capacity by an additional 8,000 tons per year.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of cumene are Braskem, Chang Chun Group, INEOS, Dow, CITGO, Kumbo P&B Chemicals Inc., Cepsa, Koch Industries Inc., Domo Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., and Versalis SpA.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cumene market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on production type (zeolite, solid phosphoric acid, and aluminum chloride) and application (phenol, acetone), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

