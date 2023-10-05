Grass-Fed Collagen Market Is Currently Worth Of US$ 122.2 Million In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global market for grass-fed collagen is expected to generate revenues of US$ 113.1 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to reach a US$ 279.6 million worth by the end of 2033. Grassfed Collagen, which is based on gelatin, makes up a sizeable portion and is expected to grow at an 8.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Increasing demand for collagen-based products, an ageing population, rising demand for natural & functional ingredients in the food & beverage sector, and rising use of bovine collagen in the personal care & cosmetics sector are the main factors influencing the growth of the grassfed collagen market.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The global market for bovine collagen was worth more than US$ 523.68 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to increase to US$ 825.2 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 7.5% over that time. The rising need for collagen-based goods in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, medicines, and cosmetics, is the main factor driving the bovine collagen market. The market for grass-fed collagen is expanding as a result of rising knowledge of the health advantages of collagen consumption, such as bettering skin and bone health.

The need for gelatin supplements is rising as a result of consumers' growing health consciousness, which is also driving up demand for grass-fed collagen. For instance, Lonza declared in October 2020 that it will invest more than US$ 93 million in its capsules and health products sector. The investment will increase their yearly production capacity by 30 billion capsules, which is crucial. Future demand for grass-fed collagen is anticipated to increase due to the rising need for gelatin supplements.

Country-Wise Analysis:

Grass-fed Collagen Market Study in the United States:

The market in the United States is expected to expand in value to US$ 67.5 million by 2033, with an absolute dollar gain of US$ 37.4 million between 2023 and 2033. The market in the United States expanded at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2022, and from 2023 to 2033, it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4%.

According to the Nutrition Business Journal, sales of collagen supplements reached over US$ 293 million in the United States in 2020, and they are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the course of the projection year. In the United States, 32% of people use collagen supplements, making it one of the most popular dietary supplements. The market is predicted to keep growing as consumers become more health conscious and the demand for natural and organic products rises..

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Tessenderlo Group, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix, Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LLC, Advanced BioMatrix, and Symatese.

A few of the recent developments in the Grassfed Collagen Market are:



In November 2020, Gelita announced that it had completed a major expansion of its plant in Sioux City, Iowa. The expansion, which involved an investment of US$ 100 million, has increased the company's production capacity for collagen peptides by 30%. In July 2021, Gelita announced the launch of its latest innovation, called“Faster acting FORTIGEL” This new product is a highly soluble collagen peptide that has been shown in clinical studies to improve joint health and mobility in just four weeks. The product is specifically designed for use in functional food and beverage applications.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Segmentation of the Grass-fed Collagen Market:



By Type:



Gelatin

Hydrolyzed

By Application:



Food & Beverages



Healthcare





Bone Graft Substitutes





Cartilage Repairs





Collagen-based Scaffolds





Hemostats



Skin Substitutes

Cosmetics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Insights Available

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Grassfed Collagen Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Grassfed Collagen Market by Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed), by Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Cosmetics), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – 2023 to 2033.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: