EU Facebook consumers encounter EUR13 monthly fee

Meta is taking into consideration demanding from Facebook as well as Instagram consumers to pay a monthly contribution fee to opt out of having their info excavated for modified ads, the news agency stated on Monday. Meta is allegedly suggesting the concept as a workaround to the European Union 's growingly tight privacy rules.



Under the suggested strategy, Meta would demand payments from desktop consumers EUR10 (USD10.50) each month to utilize either Facebook or Instagram on a desktop PC, also EUR6 for each extra associated profile. Cell phone consumers would pay EUR13 to entre either application on a smartphone, increasing to EUR19 for both, the newspaper stated.



Cell phone subscriptions would be more expensive to play a role in commission on in-application charges demanded by Apple as well as Google’s app stores. Those who decide not to pay would still be permitted to consume both applications, however, would be given a more personalized commercials according to their browsing history.



