French administration disbands Civitas far-right Catholic party

(MENAFN) On Wednesday the French administration disbanded the far-right Catholic party Civitas, blaming it of urging conflict with the country, advocating hate in society on LGBTQ people, Islamophobia, as well as anti-Semitism.



After a Cabinet conference, administration representative Olivier Veran declared the verdict to disband Civitas, which had run as a union since 1999 ahead of turnin into a diplomatic party in 2016.



Civitas considers human rights as a way to weaken Christian civilization, he stated, continuing that the group is injurious because of its endorsement of hate, anti-LGBTQ views, Islamophobia, as well as anti-Semitic expression.



Veran claims that Civitas fosters an anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hierarchy among French citizens. The movement was charged with trying to "declare war on the state," among other things, by utilizing "force."



The movement's beliefs have no place in France, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's remarks on the social media site X.



The Civitas movement earned attention in the past few years for its anti-Muslim along with anti-Jewish sentiments.

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107194774