GCC Chief Welcomes Saudi Bid To Host '34 World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi, voiced on Thursday his welcome for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said that the Saudi bid comes within the vision of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman, in hosting international sporting events.

The Kingdom has great and high capabilities that enable it to host such events, hd added, expressing wishes of success for the Kingdom and its people. (end)

