Rugby Africa Executive Committee Unanimously Lifts Morocco's Suspension

Rugby Africa ( ), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, and the Ministry of National Education, Preschool, and Sport of the Kingdom of Morocco ( ) confirmed today that the Royal Moroccan Rugby Federation (FRMR) has officially been reinstated as a full member by the Executive Committee of Rugby Africa.

The decision has been unanimously taken by the Executive Committee of Rugby Africa.

Herbert Mensah, the President of Rugby Africa, expressed his satisfaction with this development: "We are delighted to see Morocco reinstated and believe they will quickly regain their rightful position as one of the top rugby nations in Africa. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Minister of National Education, Preschool, and Sport of the Kingdom of Morocco for their invaluable contribution to resolving this situation."

The Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sport of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mr Chakib Benmoussa, stated: "Rugby Africa's decision to lift the suspension against the Royal Moroccan Rugby Federation is a significant milestone for Moroccan rugby. We are dedicated to taking every possible action to elevate Morocco to the ranks of the leading rugby nations in Africa. I would like to convey my sincere appreciation to the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, who, upon taking office, promptly prioritized the removal of sanctions against Morocco."

This is joint press release by the Rugby Africa and the Ministry of National Education, Preschool, and Sport of the Kingdom of Morocco.

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa ( ) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.

