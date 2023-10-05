28Th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship Kicks Off (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The 28th Baku
Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has started at the Baku Olympic
Sports Complex, Trend reports.
The competition features participants from various gymnastics
clubs and schools, including "Ojaq Sport" clubs (Baku and Govsan
branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for
Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the "Grace"
sports club, the Water Sports Palace, the "Zira" Cultural Center,
the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports
Complex.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for
athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in
2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born
in 2008-2010).
The competition, taking place on October 5-7, will determine
winners in the all-around and individual apparatus events among
gymnasts performing on individual program.
Previously, the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was
held on May 3-4, 2022.
