Russian Titan Group Explores Investment Options For Kyrgyzstan's Oil Refining Industry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 5. A delegation
from the Russian "Titan" group of companies has explored
opportunities for collaboration and investment in Kyrgyzstan's oil
refining industry, Trend reports.
The representatives visited the Chuy region of Kyrgyzstan, where
they were introduced to the potential of the region's oil
refineries.
The "Titan" delegation also visited oil refineries in the Chuy
region, including the Kemin oil refinery, Tokmok oil refinery, and
the Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta. They assessed opportunities
for acquiring these refineries and explored other investment
options.
This development resulted from successful negotiations that took
place in July 2023 when Kanat Dzhumagaziev, the authorized
representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Chuy region,
visited Omsk, Russia.
Following the meeting between Dzhumagaziev and the leadership of
the "Titan" group of companies, the Russian side proposed
cooperation in compounding commodity fuels within the territory of
Kyrgyzstan. The company expressed interest in establishing a joint
venture or exploring other forms of collaboration.
Since 2005, the "Titan" has been actively participating as an
investor and initiator of large-scale investment projects both in
Russia and abroad.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan,
Russia was the second-largest investor in Kyrgyzstan from January
through June 2023, preceded only by China. Russia's investments
resulted in $87.255 million, which accounted for 20.3 percent of
the total investment figure.
