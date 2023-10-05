Azerbaijan Continues Work On Repairing Internal Roads In Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan is implementing the project of reconstruction of internal roads of Lachin with high quality and rapid pace, the State Agency told Trend .

Reconstruction of internal roads of Lachin with a length of about 70 km envisages restoration of central streets and intra-block roads. The width of streets and intra-block roads is from 4 to 11 meters.

Under the project, the unsuitable pavement is dismantled, unsuitable soil is excavated where necessary, backfilled with suitable materials, and a new roadbed and base is constructed. In those areas where the road base is ready, new asphalt concrete pavement of the required thickness is laid. The listed work on many streets and roads has already been completed.

Construction and reconstruction work is carried out in accordance with "Construction norms and rules" under personal control of the leadership of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

The reconstruction work is planned to be completed in the near future. For this purpose, the necessary amount of labor force and equipment has been attracted to this section.

With the reconstruction of Lachin's internal roads, a modern road infrastructure is being created in the territory of the city, ensuring comfortable movement of the population living here and guests of the city.