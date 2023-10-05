Azerbaijan Continues Work On Repairing Internal Roads In Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5.
In accordance with
the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the State Roads Agency of
Azerbaijan is implementing the project of reconstruction of
internal roads of Lachin with high quality and rapid pace, the
State Agency told Trend .
Reconstruction of internal roads of Lachin with a length of
about 70 km envisages restoration of central streets and
intra-block roads. The width of streets and intra-block roads is
from 4 to 11 meters.
Under the project, the unsuitable pavement is dismantled,
unsuitable soil is excavated where necessary, backfilled with
suitable materials, and a new roadbed and base is constructed. In
those areas where the road base is ready, new asphalt concrete
pavement of the required thickness is laid. The listed work on many
streets and roads has already been completed.
Construction and reconstruction work is carried out in
accordance with "Construction norms and rules" under personal
control of the leadership of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The reconstruction work is planned to be completed in the near
future. For this purpose, the necessary amount of labor force and
equipment has been attracted to this section.
With the reconstruction of Lachin's internal roads, a modern
road infrastructure is being created in the territory of the city,
ensuring comfortable movement of the population living here and
guests of the city.
